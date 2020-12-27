Athlete of the Week: Megan Pierce, Rosholt

This week's Athlete of the Week is Rosholt senior Megan Pierce.

Megan has helped lead her basketball team to a 5-0 conference record, and has recorded 20 or more points in each of their last four wins.

She's come a long way, her coach says, from a sophomore who didn't take basketball seriously, to a senior leading her team.

She's averaging more than 18 points and five rebounds per game so far this season.

"It's been a pleasure to watch her grow from her sophomore year it was kinda more fun, last year as a junior you could tell she really stepped up and started taking it seriously, and she's done a lot of work, cause she's come a long way," said head coach Curt Dumbrowski.

"I think being more aggressive and having more confidence in me and my teammates has been a big part of it," said Pierce. "Really trusting them and helping each other out has been a big part of becoming better as a team."