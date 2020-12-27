AT THE HALF: Packers lead the Titans 19-7

At halftime of Sunday Night Football, the Packers lead the Titans 19-7.

Snow couldn't slow down the Packers potent offense. They marched 60 yards in just eight plays, and Aaron Rodgers found Davante Adams for a five yard touchdown to give the Packers the early 6-0 lead.

Mason Crosby missed the extra point.

That would be the only score of the first quarter. But on the very first play of the second quarter, Rodgers found Equanemious St. Brown for a 21-yard touchdown to put the Packers up 12.

Aaron Jones was stuffed on the 2-point conversion attempt.

The Packers didn't have to wait long to score again.

Darnell Savage picked off Ryan Tannehill on the Titans next possession. Rodgers then found Adams for his second touchdown of the game, pushing the lead to 19-0.

The Titans finally got on the board with just under a minute left to play in the first half. Tannehill found his tight end, Jonnu Smith, for a 12-yard touchdown, to make it 19-7 Packers.