Winterlike Stretch to the New Year

Now that the bitter cold has moved out after Christmas, the weather is returning to normal for late December. There's a fair amount of clouds in the forecast and plenty of chances for snow. The first chance falls on Sunday night which may affect post-holiday travel.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy.

Low: 13 Wind: West ~ 5 then calm

Sunday: Cloudy with a 60% chance of snow from midday on. Some light accumulation possible.

High: 28 Wind: NE 5-8

Monday: Breezy and colder with clouds and sun.

High: 16

The rest of the evening will consist of mostly cloudy skies and a possibility for a few flurries. Today was a bit warmer than the past few, and tomorrow will likely be another day in the mid to upper 20s. While Sunday will be cloudy again, a light weather system will also be ushered in around midday. This event is not a huge snowstorm, but for those with family traveling back after the holiday weekend, roads will likely become a little slick. Current projections show 1 - 2 inches forecast, with the largest accumulation (up to 3 inches) forecast to the SE around Green Bay.

As we jump into the workweek, another small blast of cold air will move in. Monday will be partly cloudy and a bit breezy, with highs topping out near the 15-degree mark. Negative wind chills are expected during parts of the day, and Monday night, the air temperature will drop to -2 degrees. Tuesday will sit around the 20-degree mark, and temperatures slowly warm back to seasonal after that.

Tuesday night, another weather system will likely move in, and this may be the most snowfall seen this season for the central regions. It will likely start in the late evening hours of Tuesday and continue into Wednesday. Timing and snowfall totals are still fairly uncertain; however, model data suggests this to be a moderate storm with moderate or heavy totals to accompany it. The strongest showers are currently expected in the central regions. Wednesday will be a touch milder with highs expected around 30 degrees.

The rest of the 7-day forecast sits in the mid to low 20s, with small snow chances for both New Year's Eve and New Years Day.

Enjoy the rest of the weekend! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock 26-December 2020

On this day in weather history:

1988 - Low pressure produced heavy snow from North Dakota to western sections of the Great Lakes Region, with up to fourteen inches reported in the Chicago area. Cold arctic air hovered over the Plateau Region. Temperatures in the Big Smokey Valley of Nevada plunged to 31 degrees below zero. (The National Weather Summary)