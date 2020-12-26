Skip to Content

Widespread outages continue in Tennessee following blast

10:55 am National news from the Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Sweeping communications outages are continuing to plague large swaths of Tennessee after a recreational vehicle exploded early Christmas morning in sleepy downtown Nashville. Police emergency systems across Tennessee and Kentucky, as well as Nashville’s COVID-19 community hotline, remained out of service due to an AT&T central office being affected by the blast. Police believe the blast was intentional but don’t yet know a motive or target. However, Nashville Metro Police Chief John Drake says investigators have found tissue at the scene that they believe could be human remains.

