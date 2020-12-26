Virus besets Belarus prisons filled with president’s critics

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A wave of COVID-19 has engulfed prisons in Belarus that are packed with people in custody for demonstrating against the nation’s authoritarian president. Some of the protesters who contracted the coronavirus while incarcerated accuse authorities of neglecting or even encouraging infections. Activists who spoke to The Associated Press after their release described massively overcrowded cells without proper ventilation and a lack of basic health care. A 35-year-old musician diagnosed with double-sided pneumonia induced by COVID-19 after eight days at a prison in eastern Belarus says that instead of medical assistance in custody, he got “humid walls covered by parasites, the shocking lack of sanitary measures, shivering cold and a rusting bed.”