Ruby’s Pantry in Wausau continues helping families in need

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- As 2020 comes to a close, there are still families in need in our area. Saturday morning, one local food pantry continues to step up to meet that need.

At the beginning of 2020, Thrive Church in Wausau started Ruby's Pantry to help feed families in need. Ruby's Pantry is an organization that partners with other local churches to distribute bulk, high-quality foods for families.

The pandemic, make the need in our community more visible as Saturday, the pantry helped over 300 families.

Garrett Metz, Youth Director for Thrive Church said, "to see that many families in need, it breaks our hearts." He went on to say, "we have a little saying 'we're blessed to be a blessing' and our hope is just to be that place that no matter what everybody's going through, no matter what they believe in, no matter what their views are, that they can walk through the door and feel loved and Ruby's Pantry is just one of the many ways we're able to do that."

Ruby's Pantry is always looking for more volunteers. For more information on how to get involved, click here.