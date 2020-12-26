‘Quarantine Pets’ cause adoptions to climb in 2020

ASHLAND, WI (KBJR) -- Over the past nine months, as we have been cooped up at home, many have taken the step to add a furry member to their family.

Those "quarantine pets" have made adoptions soar for one Northwest Wisconsin humane society.

Whether it is working from home, distance learning, or just spending more time inside, many of us were looking for a new friend in 2020.

Kari Olinger and her team at Chequamegon Humane Association (CHA) in Ashland placed 700 animals in homes last year, but in 2020 they are slated to hit 1,000 adoptions.

"I think a lot of people are like 'I am lonely, and I want something at home to keep me company,'" said Kari Olinger, Executive Director for CHA.

"It's been a great trend to see, and I hope it sticks around," said Annie Desimone, Animal Care Supervisor at CHA.

A trend of dogs and cats finding homes quickly, something Desimone says has not always been the case.

"It's actually been a shorter turn around time lately," said Desimone. "Usually, they will sit here for a couple of months, but lately, it's only been a month or two."

Although the spike in adoptions, as a non-profit, COVID has impacted them financially as their main fundraisers had to be canceled.

"COVID has been awful, but it's changed the game a little bit, and I think we have done a good job adapting to that," said Desimone.

We are all adapting to an ever-changing world, but now one with a little more companionship.

"The more animals out the door, the more lives saved and the more people whose lives have been enriched by these animals," said Desimone.