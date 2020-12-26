FBI at home of possible person of interest in Nashville bomb

FBI at home of possible person of interest in Nashville bombNew
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Two law enforcement officials told The Associated Press on Saturday that federal investigators have identified a person of interest in connection with the explosion that rocked downtown Nashville on Christmas Day.
They are searching a home associated with that person in suburban Nashville.
FBI Special Agent Jason Pack says investigators from multiple federal and local law enforcement agencies were at a home in Antioch, in suburban Nashville, after receiving information relevant to the investigation.