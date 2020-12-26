Eau Claire florist donates Christmas bouquets to nursing home residents

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - A local florist is spreading holiday cheer to nursing home residents with some festive flowers.

On Monday, Chippewa Valley Floral Owner Kadie Schultz packed a car with 120 Christmas bouquets and delivered them to three nursing homes in the Chippewa Valley.

A few weeks ago on Facebook, Schultz asked folks if they'd like to donate a $15 bouquet to a nursing home resident, and she promised to match each donation.

Residents at Dove Healthcare - Wissota Health & Regional Vent Center in Chippewa Falls received 60 of those free floral arrangements.

Officials with the nursing home said the donation will really brighten up things for their residents.

"It definitely is going to spread the Christmas cheer here," said Cayci Wathke, administrator for Dove Healthcare - Wissota Health. "I think just being able to receive something so generous is really amazing. Obviously it's been a very challenging year so what seems like a small donation is really going to mean so much to so many."

Chippewa Valley Floral also donated Christmas bouquets to Heritage Court Memory Care and Heritage Senior Living in Eau Claire.