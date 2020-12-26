Canada beats short-handed Germany 16-2 in world junior

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Dylan Cozens had a hat trick and three assists and defending champion Canada opened the world junior hockey championship with a 16-2 victory over short-handed Germany on Saturday night. Dawson Mercer, Phillip Tomasino, Alex Newhook and Peyton Krebs each scored twice, and Kaiden Guhle, Ryan Suzuki, Jakob Pelletier, Thomas Harley and Connor McMichael added goals for Canada in the Group A game. John Peterka and Florian Elias scored for Germany. Missing nine players because of the coronavirus, Germany had only 14 skaters — nine forwards and five defensemen — for second straight game. Earlier in Group B, Sweden beat the Czech Republic 7-1 for its 53rd straight preliminary-round victory. The United States faced Austria in the late game.