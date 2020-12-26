Area girl starts bath bomb business, donates profits

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- We all remember feeling bored during quarantine with more time on our hands than we knew what to do with. But 12-year-old Evelyn Pagoria of Wausau knew exactly what she wanted to do.

"We were just kind of in this pandemic and we got like little kits of stuff to do and it was this bath bomb kit and I was just like oh I could do so much better," said Evelyn.

So she created her own small business called 'Joy Fizz', where she sells bath bombs and soap. For those who don't know, bath bombs are circular in shape, filled with different chemicals that react as soon as they're dropped into a full bath. They're made from baking soda, citric acid, Epsom salt, and corn starch to help get the shape of the bath bomb.

As of right now Evelyn's made about $500 but doesn't want to stop there as she uses the profit to buy basic personal care products for those who are homeless at the Wausau Community Warming Center.

Helping her along her journey as a young entrepreneur is her mom Margaret Pagoria.

"You know you can buy a bath bomb almost anywhere and people are making a point to get them through us because I think a homemade product made locally thats going toward charity is something that resonates with people especially this time of year," said Margaret.

'Jpy Fizz', an example of taking a tough situation like the pandemic and homelessness, and creating a positive outcome.

If you're interested in helping to support Evelyn's small business you can contact her at joyfizzbombs@gmail.com or by sending her a message to her Instagram account, @joyfizzbombs. Each bomb is $3.