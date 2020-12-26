Allergies and the COVID-19 vaccine: What you need to know

ONALASKA, Wis. - (WXOW) - Allergist from Gundersen Health System, Doctor Todd Mahr, has a son, Sam, with allergies to peanut and wheat, and they sat down to share what you should know about receiving the vaccine if you have food allergies.

Dr. Mahr said that for the general population, it will be months before the vaccine is available to them, and we will know more by then which is a positive thing. For now, he said the main questions are, 'what are people reacting to?' and 'what should they do if they have allergies?'

"There is one culprit, Polyethylene glycol, or PEG, that they are talking about and that we know has caused problems in some other patients. It is a different form of PEG than has been in other vaccines and so that might be what's different about it," said Dr. Mahr.

He explained that there are three other vaccines coming that will all be a little bit different than the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that are out right now so they will have to just wait and see.

Their goal right now is to ensure people that it is safe and that they feel comfortable getting it.

"Obviously if someone has had a reaction to vaccines before, or to anything that happens to be in the vaccine, they should talk to their provider or see an allergist first just to make sure it's safe," said Dr. Mahr.

He explained that all vaccines have a risk to some kind of immune reaction the problem with this one is that it is under a microscope right now and it's all people are talking about so those few reactions are known about, whereas typically they may not be.

He wants people to understand that this is not experimental and it is very safe from everything they know so far.

His son, Sam, said despite his allergies, he feels safe enough to receive the vaccine and he knows how important it is. He explained that his age group tends to be responsible for spreading the virus so it is incredibly important for them to feel safe getting it.

"In all honesty, I am going to get it as soon as I can. I am not so concerned about the allergic reaction risk because I know how to be responsible about it," said Sam.

He explained that doing it in a safe place and waiting 30 minutes after in a place where epinephrine is available are precautions people should take in order to make sure no reaction is going to occur.

"I am not overly concerned about getting it and having an allergic reaction, what I am more concerned about is people being to afraid to get it," said Sam.

Dr. Mahr said so far there have been six allergic reactions to the Pfizer vaccine and one reaction to the Moderna vaccine but over one million people have already been vaccinated so the risk is very low. The problem he said, is not allergic reactions because they know how to treat them, but rather it is COVID-19 because it is still killing people.

Right now, there is no childhood vaccine which is why he said parents need to be vaccinated in order to protect their kids.

They both stressed the importance of the vaccine when it becomes available to the general public as it is a key part of ending this pandemic.