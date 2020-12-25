Trump golfs in Florida as COVID relief hangs in the balance

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump is spending his Christmas golfing in Florida as a government shutdown looms and COVID relief hangs in the balance. Trump had no events on his public schedule Friday after throwing the future of a massive COVID relief and government funding bill into question. But Trump tweeted that he would do a video conference with service members. Trump is at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach for the holidays. Failure to sign the bill could deny relief checks to millions of Americans on the brink and force a government shutdown in the pandemic.