EU nations start assessing post-Brexit trade deal with UK

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union ambassadors are convening on Christmas Day to start assessing the massive free-trade deal the EU struck with Britain that should kick off next next week when the acrimonious Brexit divorce process comes to an end. After the deal was announced on Thursday, EU nations already showed support for the outcome and it was expected that they would unanimously back the agreement, a prerequisite for its legal approval. Speedily approving the deal is essential, since a transition period during which Britain continued to trade by EU rules runs out on New Year’s Day.