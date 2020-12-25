Chilly White(ish) Christmas

We finally made it to 2020 Christmas, and with the below-average temperatures, the little snowfall we did have stuck around for a white Christmas. After today, the weekend will move back to seasonal temperatures, where we could see another little blanket of snow.

Friday (Christmas Day): Mix of sun and clouds and chilly.

High: 17 Wind: Becoming West 8-12

Friday Night: Partly cloudy.

Low: 10 Wind: WNW ~ 8

Saturday: Partly or mostly cloudy and more seasonal.

High: 26 Wind: 5-8

Yesterday was the coldest day so far in the winter season, and it will slowly climb today; however, our chilly Christmas day will better be spent indoors bundled up. After the past few grey days, we are looking to see a fair amount of sunshine accompanied by a few clouds. The evening does seem a bit cloudier, but the sun will still peek through. Temperatures today, now feeling like the single digits with a calmer wind of 8-12mph from the West.

The weekend will warm up back to typical temperatures. Saturday is forecast as mostly cloudy with a high of 26. Furthermore, Sunday is forecast at 28. Sunday evening, however, has a likely chance for a light blanket of snow. Totals should only range in the state from a Trace - 2 inches, so it does not seem to be a huge snowmaker. Despite being a tame snow event, it still may cause slippier roadways for those traveling home after the holiday weekend.

Monday and Tuesday temperatures will be chilly again, back in the teens. Tuesday night seems to have a moderate chance for the beginning of the next snow event. Showers will likely not start to fall until night. This would be the start of a more likely snowstorm on Wednesday, which has a chance for elevated snow totals. This may be the largest snowmaker for the central regions this December, however it is too early to estimate totals. Thursday and Friday will remain seasonal, with small chances for additional snowfall.

Have a wonderful Christmas Day! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock 25-December 2020

This day in weather history:

1988 - A massive winter storm made for a very white Christmas in the western U.S. Las Vegas, NV, reported snow on the ground for the first time of record. Periods of snow over a five day period left several feet of new snow on the ground of ski areas in Colorado, with 68 inches reported at Wolf Creek Pass. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)

1989 - It was a record cold Christmas Day for parts of the southeastern U.S. Morning lows of zero degrees at Wilmington, NC, and five degrees below zero at Jacksonville NC established all-time records for those two locations. Miami Beach FL equalled a December record established the previous morning with a low of 33 degrees. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)