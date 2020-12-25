AP source: Duke women end basketball season amid virus

A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press the Duke women’s basketball team has ended its season amid the coronavirus pandemic. The person says the men’s program planned to keep playing. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the school has not publicly announced the decision. The Duke women’s team has been on pause since Dec. 16 because of two positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the program’s travel party. The Blue Devils postponed games against Miami, N.C. State and UNC Wilmington. The team’s next scheduled game was against Louisville on Thursday.