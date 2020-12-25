4 arrested in Mexico crash that killed current, ex-governor

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities say four people have been arrested in connection with the 2018 crash of a helicopter that killed a central Mexican governor and her husband — who had preceded her as governor. The Agusta 109 helicopter crashed in flames 10 minutes after takeoff on Dec. 24 that year while carrying newly installed Puebla Gov. Martha Erika Alonso and former Gov. Rafael Moreno Valle, as well as three other people. The Puebla state prosecutor’s office said Friday the suspects worked for a company “related to the functioning of the aircraft,” It said the suspects were accused of culpable homicide, damage to another’s property and false testimony.