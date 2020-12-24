Wright State looks for home win vs Green Bay

Green Bay (0-6, 0-2) vs. Wright State (4-1, 2-0)

Ervin J. Nutter Center, Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State looks for its sixth straight win over Green Bay at Ervin J. Nutter Center. The last victory for the Phoenix at Wright State was a 71-58 win on Feb. 2, 2015.

SAVVY SENIORS: Wright State’s Loudon Love, Grant Basile and Jaylon Hall have combined to account for 50 percent of all Raiders scoring this season.

CREATING OFFENSE: Josh Jefferson has had his hand in 46 percent of all Green Bay field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 19 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

FLOOR SPACING: Green Bay’s PJ Pipes has attempted 39 3-pointers and connected on 33.3 percent of them, and is 8 for 21 over his past three games.

STREAK STATS: Green Bay has lost its last three road games, scoring 59.7 points, while allowing 87.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Wright State defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 36.8 percent, the 23rd-lowest mark in Division I. Green Bay has allowed opponents to shoot 48.2 percent through six games (ranking the Phoenix 296th).

