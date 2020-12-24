Wisconsin officials report nearly 2,800 new COVID cases

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin health officials are reporting nearly 2,800 new COVID-19 cases in the state. The Department of Health Services reported 2,799 newly confirmed cases on Thursday. The state has now seen 466,393 cases since the pandemic began in March, with 33,409 cases currently active. The disease was a factor in 60 more deaths, pushing the overall death toll to 4,674. The mortality rate stood at 1%. In a bit of good news, the seven-day average positivity rate has fallen steadily from 27.9% on Dec. 16 to 25.1% on Wednesday. The DHS had not posted the rate as of Thursday.