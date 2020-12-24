Wisconsin-Michigan State headlines Big Ten’s Christmas slate

No. 9 Wisconsin visits No. 12 Michigan State on Friday afternoon to highlight a Christmas Day schedule featuring four Big Ten matchups. Wisconsin has nine straight Big Ten victories but has lost its last eight matchups with Michigan State. The Spartans are trying to bounce back from a surprising 79-65 loss at Northwestern. The Big Ten’s other Christmas Day games include Maryland at Purdue, No. 19 Michigan at Nebraska and No. 4 Iowa at Minnesota.