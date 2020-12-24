Tine and Cellar offering free Christmas meals

WESTON (WAOW)- Tine and Cellar has been a popular restaurant since it has come to town and now for the holidays they are hoping to give back to the community with a free meal.

The Weston restaurant has attracted locals since it's opening nearly two years ago.

Just like many small businesses they took a hit during the pandemic but as they land back on their feet they want to pay it forward with a free Christmas meal for anyone who may need it.

"I feel like 2020 has been awful for everybody and we did this last year but this year it means so much more for people who won't be getting together with family or are not getting their typical pay that they normally would," said Jesse Bartnick the general manager.

They will be serving 250 Christmas meals from 11 am until 2pm.

They are taking reservations but walks in are welcome too.