Report on Philadelphia police protest response finds flaws

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — An independent review of Philadelphia’s police response to days of widespread protests over police brutality after the May killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police found failures in planning that led to short staffing, emotional responses from police officers and sometimes excessive uses of force. The 110-page report released Wednesday was commissioned by Mayor Jim Kenney as an independent review of operations during the protests. Several interactions between officers and protesters were recorded by witnesses and posted on social media, leading to criticism of the city and police.