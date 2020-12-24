Real Winter weather will stick around

True Winter weather has finally arrived. Much of the landscape is white and it will stay that way through the rest of the holiday season as the temps will stay on the cool side and additional chances of snow are in the offing.

Today: Breezy and cold with a few breaks of sun developing.

High: 11 (Wind chills around -10) Wind: NW 15-25

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold.

Low: 4 (Wind chills around -10) Wind: NW 10-15

Friday (Christmas Day): Variable clouds and chilly

High: 17 Wind: Becoming West 10-15

Get ready for a chilly wind today. Wind chills will be around -10 for most of the day as the northwest wind will be in the range of 15 to 25 mph. Temps will settle down to around 10 degrees and stay that way through the afternoon. A breaks of sun are likely and the snow is mostly over. Locations in the Northwoods will still have some brief snow showers this morning and in the far north, north of highway 70, lake effect snow could pile up a few inches through the day. Because of the ind, cold, and lake effect snow, a WINTER STORM WARNING continues for Ashland and Iron counties through midnight tonight.

Christmas Day will be a chilly one with a bit of a westerly breeze continuing. High temps will be in the teens with variable clouds. More quiet weather and good travel conditions are likely on Saturday as temps become a little milder. The mercury should reach the id to upper 20s by Saturday afternoon.

A weak low pressure system will trek through the Midwest once again on Sunday. The chance of snow on Sunday afternoon and evening will increase to 50 percent and there could even be an inch or two accumulation. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 20s once again.

A little shot of arctic air will be in the area once again on Monday as high temps will be in the teens. Tuesday will be a little on the cold side as well with highs in the low 20s. A potentially stronger weather system could hit the area on Wednesday of next week perhaps producing some heavier snow.

Have an excellent Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 24-December-2020

On this date in weather history: 1983 - The barometric pressure reached 31.42 inches at Miles City, MT, to establish a record for the U.S. It was the coldest Christmas Eve of modern record. More than 125 cities reported record low temperatures for the date, and all-time record lows for December were reported at seventeen cities, including Chicago with a low of 25 degrees below zero, and Havre MT with a reading of 50 below zero. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)