Marshfield Rotary Winter Wonderland reaches record breaking food donations

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Marshfield Rotary Winter Wonderland is seeing record-breaking numbers in donations which go toward providing food to families through local pantries.

The Wonderland has been around 15 seasons, and kicked off this time around just a few weeks ago. Within the first two, donations exceeded what they would normally see in an entire season.

"We're already over 70,000 pieces of food and personal items, so we look to probably hit 80,000 plus before this is done," past Rotary Winter Wonderland Chairman Ben Lee said.

Lee added there is a significant need this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Even though donations are up, it's important to remember that more people are visiting food pantries on a consistent basis.

"The need for the food is going to continue for quite awhile into 2021, so everything they can receive right now is going to help in the future," past Rotary Winter Wonderland Chairman Shannon Nienast said.

The park is open every night from 5-9 p.m. including Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, until New Year's Eve.

At the end, food distribution will go out to over 30 food pantries, so there is still time to donate.