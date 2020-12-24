Marshfield Children’s Hospital receives $43,000 donation towards new MRI technology

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- On Wednesday, Christmas In July Charity donated $43,000 to the Marshfield Children's Hospital.

This donation will go towards the purchase of a new movie system in the hospital's brand new MRI scanner. This way children who need to get an MRI won't need to be sedated instead, they'll be able to pop on their favorite movie as a perfect distraction.

After two families in our area lost their little girls, Santa wanted to make sure this movie system was donated in their honor.

Mckenzie Tischauser, Certified Child Life Specialist at Marshfield Children's Hospital said, "when they have something to focus on like a movie, something, they've seen before, or they haven't, it kind of distracts them from that noise and allows them to do it diversionary without sedation."

The gifts donated by Christmas In July Charity help children all year round, to help give back, click here.

Marshfield Children's Hospital will purchase the movie system after the new year and install it as soon as it arrives.