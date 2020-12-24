Last minute trees still available in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — Jeffrey Nyberg owns "The Tree Guy."

He sets up his tree stand up on Grand Avenue every year and when he wraps up for the season he makes sure to leave a few extra trees for those who still might need one for Christmas.

He tells News 9 it is his way of easing the financial burden on residents and it is his way of giving back to the community.

Nyberg has one request for those who pick up any of the trees, he asks that you pay the kindness forward in any way you choose.