Kenya: Doctors call off strike, nurses continue picketing

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Doctors, pharmacists and dentists in Kenya have called off a three-day strike over inadequate personal protective equipment and insurance after the government acquiesced to their most immediate demands. However, most other health workers remained on strike as nurses and clinicians vowed to stay off the job until their different demands are met. An agreement signed Thursday by Kenyan Minister for Health Mutahi Kagwe and representatives of the the Kenya Medical Practitioner Pharmacists and Dentists Union calls for the government to fast-track comprehensive insurance coverage for doctors. Doctors had said that doing their jobs had become “suicidal” after 14 physicians with COVID-19 who could not afford the treatment they were giving to patients subsequently died..