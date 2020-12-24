Isolation play: College teams fend off holiday loneliness

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — College basketball teams are accustomed to being busy through the holidays and missing family gatherings. This pandemic-altered season feels even more isolated. Campuses are largely empty. There are few if any fans inside the arenas. The Big Ten scheduled four games on Christmas Day. Wisconsin plays Michigan State, Maryland faces Purdue, Michigan visits Nebraska and Iowa takes on Minnesota. Programs across the country have attempted to ramp up mental health support at a time when the potential for anxiety or loneliness has spiked for players along with the rest of society.