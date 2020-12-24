Health officials urge families to gather virtually for Christmas

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Health department and CDC officials have urged residents not to gather for Thanksgiving, that same push again for Christmas in hopes of slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Christmas, another holiday spent like no other due to the pandemic. Some families will gather but taking the advice of officials and staying home.

However, if you do choose to gather, there are some things you should know before you go.

The CDC suggests checking the infection rate in the state or county you may be traveling to. Based on the status, consider if it's safe to hold or attend a gathering in that area.

Officials also say limit the number of people as much as possible and to avoid direct contact

"I know all of us, Kathy and I included, would rather spend this valuable time around the holidays with our friends, families, and loved ones but just as I did last month I am encouraging Wisconsinites to celebrate the holidays virtually and within their own households," said Governor Tony Evers, (D) Wisconsin.

While we may not sit down at the table together this Christmas, there's still next year.