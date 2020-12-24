Christmas Eve concert held in Paris’ fire-wrecked Notre Dame

PARIS (AP) — The choir of Notre Dame Cathedral sang inside the medieval landmark for the first time since last year’s devastating fire for a special Christmas Eve concert. They wore hard hats and protective suits because the cathedral remains a construction site. The 20 singers performed beneath the cathedral’s stained-glass windows amid the darkened church. They stood socially distanced to be able to take off their masks and sing. The concert was recorded Saturday and will be broadcast Thursday night. The public was not allowed in and isn’t expected to see the insides of Notre Dame until at least 2024.