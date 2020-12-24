Chilly Holiday Weather

We finally made it to the holidays, and while family members may have stayed home, the cold air moved in with everyone. Yesterday's record-breaking warm front was quickly met with a sharp cold front which has brought Wisconsin blustery winds and below 0 wind chills.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold.

Low: 4 (Wind chills low as -15) Wind: NW 10-15

Friday (Christmas Day): Variable clouds and chilly

High: 17 Wind: Becoming West 10-15

Friday Night: Partly cloudy.

Low: 10

The technical high temperature for the day was much milder at 21 degrees; however, it did not reflect how chilly the day was. While it may have been around 20 degrees at 12:01 am, by 12:01 pm, it was in the single digits with wind chills near -10 degrees. This evening the blustery winds will continue (although calm down a tad), making our overnight temperature of 4 degrees feel as chilly as -15. Clouds will likely clear overnight to partly cloudy skies.

Our Christmas Day forecast will remain chilly but feel a bit better outside than Christmas Eve. Temperatures will be near 17, yet it will still feel like the single digits. There will also be a bit more sunshine on Christmas day, which will be nice to have after the past few grey days. Fortunately, temperatures are far too low for melting, so most places will in fact see a white Christmas.

This weekend will be much milder, sitting around average for late December. Saturday will have partly cloudy skies, and temperatures will be near 26 degrees. Sunday will be a couple of degrees warmer than Saturday but will have abundant cloud cover. After midday on Sunday, there is a light snow system making its way into the region. A trace to 2 inches of accumulation could be possible with this weather system. This will likely not be a large hazard for those living in the area but may create slippery roadways for those traveling back home for the holidays.

Monday and Tuesday look to be quite chilly again, with temperatures in the mid to upper teens. Monday will start cloudy and become sunny, whereas Tuesday will start sunny and become cloudy.

Tuesday night and Wednesday are looking favorable for a moderate to heavy snow system. It is still too far away to determine the timing and severity, but if current model projections hold, North Central Wisconsin could receive a decent accumulation of snowfall.

Happy Holidays and enjoy the rest of your Thursday! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock 24-December 2020

On this day in weather history:

1989 - Fifty-seven cities in the south-central and eastern U.S. reported record low temperatures for the date, including Elkins, WV, with a reading of 22 degrees below zero. Key West FL equaled their record for December with a morning low of 44 degrees. The high of just 45 degrees at Miami FL was an all-time record for that location. It smashed their previous record for the date by twenty degrees. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)