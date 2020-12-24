Carl D’s Soft Serve, serving free peppermint cones on Christmas Day

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- Every year Carl D's Soft Serve in Stevens Point, partners up with the Salvation Army to raise money for families in need.

It's a tradition started by Carl D himself, on Christmas day families are invited to stop by for a small peppermint soft-serve cone.

He thought it was a great way for families to start their own tradition by stopping by for a free cone and a chance to give back during the season of giving.

Carl Debolt (aka Carl D) said, " 'Cones for Cause' is a nice event that we enjoy, we give cones to the community and for those who want to give something to the Salvation Army there are buckets available." He went on to say, "this cone is given one day out of the year, its never sold"

You can stop by Carl D's Soft Serve in Stevens Point, Christmas Day from 2 to 6 pm.