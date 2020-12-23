Wisconsin reports 69 COVID-19 deaths, 2,579 new cases

(WAOW) — Since yesterday, another 69 individuals have died due to COVID-19, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).

The new report of deaths on Wednesday brings the total of those who have died from the virus in the state to 4,614. The seven-day average for daily reported deaths is 60, the same as the day before.

The state also reports 2,579 new cases and 6,277 new negative test results (29% positive).

The additional cases brings the total of cases reported in the state to 463,594. Of those, 421,506, or 91.5% are considered recovered.

The seven-day average for daily cases is 2,685 and the seven-day average for the percent positive 26%.

DHS also reported 164 people were newly-hospitalized.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 1,274 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, down 34 from the day prior.

Of those, 281 are in the ICU, up 9 from the day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

As of Wednesday at 11 am, two patients are being treated in the Alternate Care Facility.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.