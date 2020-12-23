Wisconsin launches COVID-19 contact tracing app

(WAOW)- These days everyone has their phone on them and gets various alerts, now you could also get an instant alert if you come across someone who tests positive for COVID-19.

It's called WI Exposure Notification and it is simple to download.

For an iPhone, go into your settings and scroll to the exposure notifications and turn on the notifications.

You then click which country and state you are in.

"The notification is only sent to other app users who have been in close proximity to you for 15 minutes or more and does not share other identifying information," said Andrea Palm, Secretary-Designee of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).

If you test positive for COVID-19 you can send an alert using the app to other phones using Bluetooth signal, and it will be anonymous.

Area health officials are hoping this new tool will help slow the spread of the virus.

"In the early stages of COVID states and organizations that instituted contact tracing were able to show dramatic reduction in their community so it is a key tool that we want to support," said Dr. Chad Craig, a hospitalist with Marshfield Medical Center- Weston.

The app will help notify close contacts sooner than health departments can.

"It will be quicker to be able to take care of them selves and reduce the risk of spreading to family and friends," said Melissa Moore with the Marathon County Health Department.

The app will also let people you came in contact with during travel, or just going to the grocery store, know of an exposure.

The DHS encourages everyone in Wisconsin to download the app to their phone.

Android users can download the app from their app store.

You must be at least 18-years-old to download the app.