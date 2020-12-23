Winter Weather Advisory from WED 4:00 PM CST until THU 3:00 AM CST
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Lincoln County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
3 AM CST THURSDAY…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Lincoln County.
* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to 3 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The worst travel
conditions can be expected this evening.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Temperatures are expected to drop rapidly
late this afternoon into this evening and may lead to flash
freezing of water remaining on area roadways.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&