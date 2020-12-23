Winter Weather Advisory from WED 4:00 PM CST until THU 3:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Lincoln County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

3 AM CST THURSDAY…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two

inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Lincoln County.

* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to 3 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The worst travel

conditions can be expected this evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Temperatures are expected to drop rapidly

late this afternoon into this evening and may lead to flash

freezing of water remaining on area roadways.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

