Winter Weather Advisory from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 9:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Duluth, MN

Price County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 AM CST THURSDAY…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5

inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Sawyer and Price Counties.

* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The

cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite

on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or

511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&