What the new COVID relief package means for your money

A second round of relief is poised to affect the finances of millions of Americans as soon as the end of this year. The $900 billion package includes $600 one-time checks for those earning under $75,000 — half of what people received from the original pandemic relief package, known as the CARES Act. For unemployed Americans, $300 of supplemental unemployment insurance will top other unemployment benefits for 11 weeks. The package also extends multiple benefits made possible by the original CARES Act, like a moratorium on rental evictions, and expanded eligibility for small business owners seeking Paycheck Protection Program loans, among other benefits for college students, homeowners and parents.