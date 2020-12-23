Weston Municipal Center to cost upwards of $13 million

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) -- The village of Weston has plans to replace its 75-year-old municipal building, a project that could cost between $13.7 and $15.6 million dollars.

The Ad Hoc Building Committee Chairman Mort McBain said the average taxpayer would see a $129.71 yearly increase. That's for a home assessed at $150,000; at a base level, the increase is projected to be $0.86 per $1,000.

McBain said the new project is long overdue. "This building is 75 years old. It's not ADA compliant. It's very inefficient for the workers," he said.

Machines and trucks are packed tightly into a garage. In an emergency, village employees spend time moving trucks and filling tanks that they say would be better managed in a new facility.

The village's website explains, "staff labor is redirected to building maintenance and emergency response is hampered by cramped conditions and time lost, particularly for winter operations."

The committee hopes to receive approval from the Village and start construction in 2021.