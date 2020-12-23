Skip to Content

Wednesday’s Scores

8:27 pm Wisconsin sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Brookfield East 72, Franklin 69, OT

Kimberly 83, Pewaukee 72

Manitowoc Lutheran 57, Ozaukee 56

Notre Dame 90, Lourdes Academy 70

Saint Thomas More 56, Saint Francis 54

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Dominican vs. Racine St. Catherine’s, ppd.

Rice Lake vs. River Falls, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blair-Taylor 50, Mondovi 42

Catholic Memorial 74, Grafton 61

Cudahy 54, Saint Francis 24

Denmark 60, Marinette 49

Martin Luther 74, The Prairie School 41

New Berlin Eisenhower 62, Union Grove 45

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

