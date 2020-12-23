Wednesday’s Scores

Wednesday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Brookfield East 72, Franklin 69, OT
Kimberly 83, Pewaukee 72
Manitowoc Lutheran 57, Ozaukee 56
Notre Dame 90, Lourdes Academy 70
Saint Thomas More 56, Saint Francis 54
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Dominican vs. Racine St. Catherine’s, ppd.
Rice Lake vs. River Falls, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blair-Taylor 50, Mondovi 42
Catholic Memorial 74, Grafton 61
Cudahy 54, Saint Francis 24
Denmark 60, Marinette 49
Martin Luther 74, The Prairie School 41
New Berlin Eisenhower 62, Union Grove 45
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/