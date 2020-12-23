Warm today then cold tomorrow

A strong storm system is moving through the upper Midwest but heavy snow is not likely for most of the area. What most people will take note of more is the cold weather moving in.

Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with spotty showers possible.

High: 43 Wind: South 15-25

Tonight: Cloudy blustery and colder with scattered snow showers. Less than an inch for most locations.

Low: 6 Wind: SW 15-20 becoming NW

Thursday (Christmas Eve): Partly or mostly cloudy, breezy, and cold, with a few flurries. (Lake effect snow far north)

High: 9 (Wind chills around -10) Wind: NW 15-25

Today will be mild and breezy with a few spotty showers. If we are lucky, the sun will even be out for a bit at times. It will not seem to much like Winter for most of the area for most of today. A strong cold front will sweep in from the west late this afternoon and the temperatures will begin to fall. As the temps continue to fall into the evening there will be some snow shower activity. For most of the area, the snow will be less than an inch. In the far northwest (places such as Park Falls, Gilman, Glidden, etc.) there could be around 2 to 4 inches. With the wind continuing overnight, the areas with heavier snow will also see some blowing and drifting. Because of the higher potential for accumulating snow in the west and northwest, A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Lincoln, Oneida, Vilas, Price, Taylor, Clark, and Jackson counties from late this afternoon through early Thursday morning. A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect from late today through Thursday morning for Iron and Ashland counties. Before the front arrives today, highs will be in the 40s. Winds will be out of the south at 15-25 mph.

With the gusty ind shifting to the northwest tonight, colder air will pour into the area. Tomorrow, Christmas Eve, will be the coldest day of the season so far with high temps in the single digits to around 10. Wind chills will be around -10 for much of the day. There cold be a few breaks of sun at times and a few flurries in the air as well. Lake effect snow is likely in the far north.

Friday, Christmas Day, will be better with less wind and a little more sun. Highs will be in the mid to upper teens, so not too bad. The milder trend will continue into Saturday with highs in the 20s. Temps will again reach the 20s on Sunday but there will be more clouds in the area to close out the weekend and a 30 percent chance of snow.

Have an excellent Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 23-December-2020

On this date in weather history: 2009 - Severe storms and heavy rainfall were associated with the same storm that brought blizzard conditions to the central parts of the U.S. on December 23rd and 24th. At least one death in Louisiana was blamed on the heavy rainfall and storms. There were 35 preliminary tornado reports and 34 hail and wind reports along the Gulf Coast over the 2-day period. The 10-year average number of tornadoes across the country in December is 36. (NCDC)