UN rights office criticizes Trump pardons of ex-contractors

BERLIN (AP) — The United Nations’ human rights office says it is “deeply concerned” by U.S. President Donald Trump’s pardons of four former government contractors convicted in a 2007 massacre in Baghdad that left more a dozen Iraqi civilians dead. The four men’s pardons were among 15 that were announced on Tuesday. Supporters of the former contractors at Blackwater Worldwide had lobbied for pardons, arguing that the men had been excessively punished in an investigation and prosecution they said was tainted by problems and where exculpatory evidence was withheld. The U.N. office said Wednesday that “pardoning them contributes to impunity and has the effect of emboldening others to commit such crimes in the future.”