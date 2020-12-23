Turkish parliament extends law for troop deployment to Libya

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s parliament has extended for 18 months a law that allows the country to deploy Turkish troops to Libya. The Turkish decision comes after a U.N.-brokered cease-fire was declared in October. Libya is split between the Tripoli government backed by Turkey and its rival administration in the east. Both sides are backed by regional and foreign powers and numerous local militias. The cease-fire deal envisioned the departure of foreign forces and mercenaries within three months. Ankara’s support for the Tripoli-based administration has turned the tide of war in oil-rich Libya.