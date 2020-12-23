Talking reindeer greets customers at Wausau store

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Typically hunters find deer in forests or fields. Drivers do their best to avoid them on the roads.

However, an atypical deer camped out at Jagler's Townline Market Wednesday for all to see.

"Hey!" yelled the reindeer. "What are you lookin' at?"

The talking reindeer is from Custom Robotic Wildlife, based out of Kronenwetter.

He stood in front of Townline Market for a couple of hours, giving complements and telling jokes.

Brian Wolslegel, the creator behind the talking creature, says he wanted to brighten people's days.

"We're doing it just to play with the kids, make people laugh and share some fun at Christmas time," said Wolslegel. "This is one of Dave's busiest times of the year or busiest days. So, we said 'Hey let's do something down at the store and make some people smile and share some laughs.' "

At one point Townline Market owner Dave Jagler and the reindeer started singing a duet.