Suspected supplier arrested in connection with overdose death

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) — The Stevens Point Police Department, with the Plover Police Department, have made an arrest in the death of Travis LaBarge.

He died of a suspected heroin/fentanyl overdose on November 22.

Police say that after weeks of investigations they identified an individual, Donquill M. Currin, whom they suspected to be the supplier of heroin/fentanyl. According to a press release, police conducted covert and controlled purchases of small amounts of the drugs totaling over 8 grams.

Currin is booked in the Portage Co. Jail on six counts of Delivery of Heroin, 1st Degree Reckless Homicide by Drug Delivery, and Conspiracy to Possess with the Intent to Deliver more than 50 grams of Heroin.

This is an ongoing investigation.