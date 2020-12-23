Skip to Content

OKC-Houston game postponed, Harden out after COVID violation

New
5:24 pm National news from the Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston’s season opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night has been postponed after coronavirus cases and James Harden’s violation of the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols left the Rockets without the league-mandated eight players available for the game. The NBA announced the postponement in a release that said three Rockets players had returned tests that were either positive or inconclusive and that four other players were quarantined because of contract tracing. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content