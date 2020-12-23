Multimedia Journalist — WAOW

WAOW has an immediate opening for a passionate Multimedia Journalist to join our award-winning team.

We want a creative storyteller who will fight for the lead story and showcase his or her work on multiple platforms every day, including television, web, mobile and social media. The ideal candidate must have a strong desire for news, with the ability to handle breaking news and live shots with confidence and ease.

This is the perfect job for an ambitious, motivated journalist looking to jump start their career. This is not a job for someone who expects “down time.” The successful candidate will have proven skills to develop sources, work a beat, and have solid writing and editing skills.

WAOW is part of Quincy Media Inc., a family-owned company. Throughout Quincy, positions are available for candidates with all levels of experience and the advancement you are seeking. Visit www.quincymediacareers.com for links to all stations and opportunities.

If you think you’re qualified, want to work with a great group of people and live in one of America’s best cities, send your link, cover letter, resume and references to:

Curtis Miles

Vice President and General Manager

WAOW-TV

cmiles@waow.com

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE

WAOW-TV9 is an Equal Opportunity Employer