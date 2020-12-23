Marshfield police chief appears in court

Wood County, Wis. (WAOW) -- Marshfield Police Chief Rick Gramza had his first court appearance Wednesday.

He's facing charges of misconduct, fourth degree sexual assault and disorderly conduct.

Multiple professional organizations have condemned Gramza's actions including the Marshfield Professional Police Association.

Wednesday, Jim Palmer of the Wisconsin Professional Police Association issued the following statement:

"Having heard from the officers in Marshfield regarding the ongoing tribulations of their beleaguered chief, I can tell you that we are all disappointed that the police and fire commission has not been more responsive to the unanimous vote of no confidence recently taken by the officers in Marshfield. While we genuinely respect the need to afford him and any officer adequate due process, the conduct to which Gramza has already admitted more that justifies his removal. The city’s failure to act more swiftly with regard to the ongoing internal investigation of Gramza, while at the same time allowing him to remain on a “voluntary leave of absence,” is an insult to the taxpayers of the community and the officers that serve it, and it is having a demoralizing impact on the officers. It ought to be clear that Rick Gramza cannot be permitted to return to lead the Marshfield Police Department, and many officers perceive the city’s never-ending foot-dragging as nothing more than preferential treatment above what any other officer would receive under similar circumstances. As the states largest law enforcement group, I cannot recall another occasion when a PFC had been slower to act in the face of such overwhelming evidence of misconduct, and we urge them to fulfill both their statutory responsibilities, as well their moral obligations, to remove Gramza and protect the integrity of the police department."