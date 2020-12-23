Skip to Content

Marinette County deputy cleared in fatal shooting

9:19 am Wisconsin news from the Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Marinette County deputy involved in fatally shooting a man last month has been cleared by prosecutors. Marinette County District Attorney DeShea Morrow says Deputy Jesse Parr’s use of deadly force was justified when he shot and killed 74-year-old Duane W. Rich of Wausaukee on Nov. 27.  Authorities say Rich had come to a home in Athelstane to discuss a family dispute. Authorities say he pulled out a  gun, pointing it at his head. Authorities say Deputy Parr shot Rich multiple attempts to get him to drop the gun.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content