Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers: Hewitt Texas Elementary break-in

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — Investigators are asking for help to solve a school break-in.

On December 2, two burglars broke windows to enter Hewitt Texas Elementary in Wausau.

They left behind $1000 in damage.

An alarm went off in the building, which apparently scaring off the would-be burglars.

"Video shows them running out the doors and jumping into a dark pick up truck and driving north," Marathon Co. Sheriff's Deputy Cassandra Seubert said.

Due to the poor quality of the security cameras investigators are unable to identify the burglars or get-away vehicle.

If you have any information on this or any other crimes, please contact Marathon County Crime Stoppers.

