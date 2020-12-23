Ivanka Trump helps load food into cars of drivers in need

MIAMI (AP) — Presidential daughter Ivanka Trump helped load boxes of food into the cars of drivers who showed up at a South Florida drive-through food distribution event for those in need. “Merry Christmas,” Trump said Tuesday as she hauled a black box into a car’s trunk in the parking lot of King Jesus Ministry in Miami-Dade County. One driver in the line, Karla Fuentes, says she got to the church more than 12 hours earlier so she could get in line for the food and slept in her car. News reports say Trump and her husband recently bought property in Miami-Dade County.